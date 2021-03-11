Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dollar General in a research note issued on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.44. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.83.

Shares of DG opened at $187.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.90. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $563,208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,593,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,457,000 after buying an additional 29,153 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dollar General by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after buying an additional 914,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,161,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,470,000 after acquiring an additional 104,285 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

