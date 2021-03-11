Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.83% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,649,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,547. PDS Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $117.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 90,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial, a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

