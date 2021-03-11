Oppenheimer Trims Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Target Price to $225.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.83.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $181.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.82 and its 200 day moving average is $207.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Dollar General by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

