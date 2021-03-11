Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Hits New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $20.89 and last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 1524056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.
The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.01 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on OPCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Option Care Health by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 966.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares during the period. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -88.91 and a beta of 1.06.
Option Care Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPCH)
Option Care Health, Inc offers independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.
