Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Hits New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $20.89 and last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 1524056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.01 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OPCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 80.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Option Care Health by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 966.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares during the period. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -88.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Option Care Health, Inc offers independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

