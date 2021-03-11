OptionRoom Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded up 3% against the US dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $28.94 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.37 or 0.00004091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.90 or 0.00499880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00063596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00053546 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00071813 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.53 or 0.00563035 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00072743 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom Coin Profile

