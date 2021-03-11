Opus (OPT) 1-Day Volume Tops $337.00

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 11th. Opus has a market cap of $664,861.27 and approximately $337.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Opus has traded 226% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00051457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.29 or 0.00703810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00066426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00027538 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a token. Its launch date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org

Opus Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

