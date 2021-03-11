Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Cut to Hold at Societe Generale

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was downgraded by Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

NYSE ORCL opened at $72.12 on Thursday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 725,000 shares of company stock worth $48,697,750. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,791,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,716,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,977 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,375,888 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,873,946,000 after purchasing an additional 812,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,195,917 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,495,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,750,832 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,397,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 50,266,631 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,836,240,000 after acquiring an additional 523,600 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

