Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $65.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has been assigned a $65.00 price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.87% from the stock’s current price.

ORCL has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.07.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL opened at $72.12 on Thursday. Oracle has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $73.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $212.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 725,000 shares of company stock worth $48,697,750. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.