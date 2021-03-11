Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $81.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) received a $81.00 price objective from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ORCL. Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Societe Generale lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.46.

Shares of ORCL traded down $6.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.91. 797,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,589,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $73.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,697,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 510,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $30,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 114,989 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 795,605 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,498,000 after acquiring an additional 96,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

