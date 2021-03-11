Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $82.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s previous close.

ORCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.16.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $72.43 on Tuesday. Oracle has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $72.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

