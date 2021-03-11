Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $85.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $68.75 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.54.

NYSE ORCL traded down $5.31 on Thursday, hitting $66.81. 1,447,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,589,346. Oracle has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $73.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $196.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,000 shares of company stock worth $48,697,750. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,255,363,000 after purchasing an additional 212,438 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $1,107,842,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,354 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after purchasing an additional 303,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $901,401,000 after purchasing an additional 540,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

