Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $93.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $82.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $73.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.07.

Shares of ORCL opened at $72.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $73.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,697,750 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

