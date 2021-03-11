Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Down 6.5%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) was down 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.43 and last traded at $67.41. Approximately 38,066,070 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 12,153,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.12.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $198.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,000 shares of company stock worth $48,697,750 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Oracle by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,258,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $81,382,000 after purchasing an additional 433,900 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

