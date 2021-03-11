Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.92

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.92 and traded as high as C$0.97. Orbit Garant Drilling shares last traded at C$0.97, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.92. The company has a market cap of C$35.91 million and a PE ratio of -14.26.

About Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD)

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

