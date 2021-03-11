Orbitcoin (ORB) Trading Up 24.6% Over Last 7 Days

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $870,752.73 and $264.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,059.95 or 0.99984359 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00013248 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00033575 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $235.12 or 0.00411990 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.00 or 0.00301393 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.17 or 0.00811594 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00098547 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00043283 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001956 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.