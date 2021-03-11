O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Holdings Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,290,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 516,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.54% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $1,489,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,279,000 after purchasing an additional 145,863 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,796,000 after acquiring an additional 108,918 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $40,995,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,324,000 after acquiring an additional 89,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,354,000 after purchasing an additional 86,660 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.95.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $468.64. 7,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,984. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.