O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.25% from the company’s previous close.

ORLY has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.95.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $472.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $449.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.87. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

