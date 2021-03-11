OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $3.50. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OGI. BMO Capital Markets downgraded OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on OrganiGram from $2.25 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.06.

OGI stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.00. 3,791,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,220,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.30.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. The business had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in OrganiGram by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after buying an additional 660,435 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,334,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 527,740 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 516,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 115,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

