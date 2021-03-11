OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Gap Up to $2.89

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $3.92. OrganiGram shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 1,389,190 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OGI shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $2.25 to $4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.72.

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a market cap of $864.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.30.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGI. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 10.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrganiGram Company Profile (NASDAQ:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

