OrganiGram’s (OGI) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Alliance Global Partners

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OGI. CIBC increased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $2.25 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.72.

Shares of OGI stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,422,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,220,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

