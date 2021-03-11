Origo Market Cap Hits $3.72 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Origo has a market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $970,435.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Origo has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Origo coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00052582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.97 or 0.00717409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00067121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00027978 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00038093 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

OGO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official website is origo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

