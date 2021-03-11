Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the February 11th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMRRF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,198. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. Orogen Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47.

Orogen Royalties Company Profile

Orogen Royalties Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and precious and base metal deposits. The company was formerly known as Evrim Resources Corp. and changed its name to Orogen Royalties Inc in August 2020. Orogen Royalties Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

