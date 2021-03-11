Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the February 11th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EMRRF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,198. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. Orogen Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47.
Orogen Royalties Company Profile
Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?
Receive News & Ratings for Orogen Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orogen Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.