Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Short Interest Update

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 454,800 shares, an increase of 321.5% from the February 11th total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 284.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORRAF remained flat at $$2.24 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. Orora has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Orora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Orora Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and distribution fiber, glass and aluminum beverage cans. It operates through the following segments: Orora Australasia, Orora North America and Other. The Orora Australasia segment focuses on the manufacture of fiber and beverage packaging products within Australia and New Zealand.

