Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. SEB Equity Research lowered Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Ørsted A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ørsted A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS DNNGY opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.76 and its 200-day moving average is $56.36. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.