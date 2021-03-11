Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (OCDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect Ortho Clinical Diagnostics to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ OCDX opened at $15.88 on Thursday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $18.65.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

