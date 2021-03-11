Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox lowered its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,678,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139,931 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned 1.54% of Otis Worldwide worth $451,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 5,455.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $67.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,927. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $68.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.09.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

