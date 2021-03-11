Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, an increase of 303.2% from the February 11th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS:OTSKY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 39,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,497. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92.
Otsuka Company Profile
