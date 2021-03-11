Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, an increase of 303.2% from the February 11th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OTSKY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 39,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,497. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular system, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and I.V. solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

