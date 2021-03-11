Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $27,840,226.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OM opened at $52.81 on Thursday. Outset Medical has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.48 and its 200-day moving average is $53.16.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). Equities analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

