Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

NASDAQ:OM traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.19. 16,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 11.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.16. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts expect that Outset Medical will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $27,840,226.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,250,000 after acquiring an additional 78,916 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in Outset Medical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,911,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,608,000 after buying an additional 38,217 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,391,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Outset Medical by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 907,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,597,000 after buying an additional 473,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Outset Medical by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,645,000 after buying an additional 506,091 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

