Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OVCHY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:OVCHY traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $17.80. 142,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,567. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.86. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $18.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

