Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Holdings Increased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 93.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Overstock.com worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth $1,893,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 974.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 47.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSTK. Wedbush lifted their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $3,265,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,032,327. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,013 shares of company stock worth $7,606,370 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OSTK opened at $61.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.95.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

