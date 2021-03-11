Owens Corning’s (OC) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $76.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $95.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OC. Truist upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.95.

Shares of OC stock opened at $81.76 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $87.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,900,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,383,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 596,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,220,000 after purchasing an additional 104,076 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP increased its stake in Owens Corning by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 176,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

