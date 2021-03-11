PAC Global Market Capitalization Achieves $56.70 Million (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $56.70 million and $164,018.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded 99.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00051952 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,189,866,022 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

