Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

PTVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $19.61. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

