PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAGS. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,242,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 820.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 192,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after buying an additional 171,626 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.89.

NYSE PAGS opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 1.64. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.45.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $387.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

