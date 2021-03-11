PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Up 5.3%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s share price shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.27 and last traded at $52.20. 2,941,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 2,237,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAGS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.52.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $387.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,294,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $3,026,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

