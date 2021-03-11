PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Up 5.3%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s share price shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.27 and last traded at $52.20. 2,941,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 2,237,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.58.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAGS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.
The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.52.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,294,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $3,026,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
