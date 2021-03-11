Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,555 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 2.7% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $1,347,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock traded up $9.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.87. 24,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $370.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.30, for a total value of $1,065,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,838,372.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.87, for a total value of $4,198,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 896,109 shares in the company, valued at $313,521,655.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,817 shares of company stock worth $45,528,294. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

