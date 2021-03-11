Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,555 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 2.7% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $1,347,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock traded up $9.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.87. 24,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $370.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.30, for a total value of $1,065,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,838,372.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.87, for a total value of $4,198,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 896,109 shares in the company, valued at $313,521,655.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,817 shares of company stock worth $45,528,294. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.