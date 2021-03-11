Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) Short Interest Update

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the February 11th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PALT stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,305. Paltalk has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure business communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

