Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 131,902 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 2,965.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131,902 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $2,348,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $9,319,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $1,323,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.25. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

