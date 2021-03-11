Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,623 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 974.5% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 788,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,237,000 after purchasing an additional 715,309 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,079,000 after purchasing an additional 243,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,607,000 after purchasing an additional 120,130 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $148.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

