Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Werner Enterprises worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,382,000 after acquiring an additional 68,871 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 866,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,364,000 after acquiring an additional 40,064 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Several research firms have commented on WERN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.68.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

