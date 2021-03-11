Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 40,206 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,206 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in News by 3.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in News by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in News by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of News by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.68. News Co. has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $24.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $349,120.00. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

