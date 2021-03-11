Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,286 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,609 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8,258.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 100,756 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 83.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 60,512 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $703,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 130.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACBI. Gabelli cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.28 million, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

