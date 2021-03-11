Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,592 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $90.59. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

