Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 8,723.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total value of $147,016.16. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $2,294,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,543 shares of company stock worth $5,602,109. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $121.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.08. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $131.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

