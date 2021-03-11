Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 495.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 52,352 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 41,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $56,392.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at $367,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,812 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $42.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.35.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.