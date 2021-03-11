Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.68 Million Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,490 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Matrix Service worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 279,002 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after buying an additional 167,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,909,000 after buying an additional 131,514 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 317.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 108,214 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 379,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 81,733 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.95. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. Research analysts predict that Matrix Service will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

