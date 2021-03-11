Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 83.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.19.

Shares of FMC opened at $104.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.74. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

