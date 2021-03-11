Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.24 Million Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,033 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 261,221 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of First BanCorp. worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First BanCorp. by 69.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 41,052 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in First BanCorp. by 2.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 390,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First BanCorp. by 176.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 34,602 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

FBP stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.