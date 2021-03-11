Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.27 Million Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of FormFactor worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 3.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 70.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,354 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 74.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 109,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 46,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in FormFactor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FORM shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

FormFactor stock opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average of $37.26. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

